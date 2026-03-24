Charles Lane Minatra – Age 86 of Rockvale, Tennessee died quietly and peacefully Monday, March 23, 2026 at Stones River Manor in Murfreesboro, TN.

Lane (known by most as “Big Daddy”) was a longtime member and former deacon of Rockvale Church of Christ and was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Lane was born on October 26, 1939 in Giles County, TN attending several schools there before the family moved to Williamson County where he finished high school at Franklin High School in 1957. It was at Franklin High where Lane met Julia Savage. They were married in 1958 and were together almost 65 years until she passed in 2023.

Lane was a retired salesman dealing primarily in heating and air conditioning supplies for nearly 50 years. Lane was an avid farmer and gardener. He and Julia both loved spending time with family, travelling, entertaining, sitting on the front porch, and their wonderful neighbors in the Newtown community of Rutherford County.

Lane was preceded in death by his wife Julia Delores Savage Minatra; parents, David Winfield Minatra and Aileen Carden Minatra; brothers, John Dorval Minatra and David Phil Minatra. Survived by son, Clay Winfield (Elizabeth) Minatra of Rockvale; daughter, Ann Elizabeth (Jim) Clark of Crestwood, Kentucky; grandchildren, Mary Lane (Jacob) Doss of Lafayette, Tennessee; Katherine Ann (Parker) Sole of Rockvale; Caroline Elizabeth Clark of Crestwood, Kentucky; great-grandson, Jase Holland Doss.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Stones River Manor Benevolent Fund, 205 Haynes Drive, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

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This obituary was published by Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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