OBITUARY: Charles Kenneth Hinson

Charles Kenneth “Ken” Hinson, a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2025, at the age of 86.

Ken shared 59 wonderful years with his beloved wife, Anna, and was a faithful member of Una Church of Christ for nearly six decades, where he served as a deacon for many of those years. His quiet strength, faith, and kindness touched everyone who knew him.

Ken is survived by his wife Anna; sons Kevin and Keith; grandchildren Ryker, Beckett, and Aurora; brother Don; and daughter-in-law Rayna.

Born on July 9, 1939, in Nashville, Tennessee, to James Austin and Minnie Pearl Hinson, Ken grew up in Sylvan Park. He graduated from Cohn High School in 1957 and earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Tennessee Technological University in 1961.

Ken began his career working on one of America’s greatest achievements-helping to put a man on the moon. During his time with NASA in Huntsville, Alabama, he contributed to the Saturn V rocket program. It was there that he met Anna, who worked at the US Army Missile Command. They married in Nashville on July 30, 1966, beginning a lifelong partnership filled with love, laughter, and faith.

After NASA, Ken returned to Nashville, where he worked as an engineer for Avco Corporation and later transitioned into sales for engineered equipment with Johnson & Scott. He eventually founded his own company, Ken Hinson Sales, which he operated successfully for more than 25 years.

Ken was deeply involved in his sons’ activities, especially through the Boy Scouts of America, where both Kevin and Keith earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He proudly joined them on adventures, including backpacking through the mountains of New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch.

A lifelong woodworker and craftsman, Ken loved spending time in his workshop and sharing his skills with his sons. In his retirement years, he found joy tending his garden, helping family and friends with projects, and cherishing every moment with his grandchildren-who could always count on their “Grandpa Ken” to be ready for fun.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 8, at Una Church of Christ (1917 Old Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN) from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service. Interment will take place at Rock Springs Cemetery (2541 Rock Springs Cemetery Rd, Columbia) at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Una Church of Christ at unachurchofchrist.com/give/.