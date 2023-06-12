OBITUARY: Charles Jackson ‘Jack’ Statham

Charles Jackson “Jack” Statham, age 94 of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

A native of Porterdale, GA, he was the son of the late Gilbert and Ruby Moss Statham. Mr. Statham was also preceded in death by his wife, Sallie Gray Harlow Statham who died February 9, 2023, this year.

Mr. Statham was a WWII US Air Force veteran, a member of Stones River Baptist Church, and a retired salesman with American Greeting Cards. He was also a longtime member of the Gideons International, being a member of the Smyrna-LaVergne Camp.

Mr. Statham is survived by his sister, Carolyn Nix of Biloxi, MS; special friends, Teresa Green of Mt. Juliet, TN and Jean Morris of Smyrna, TN.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Stones River Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday following the visitation at the church. Dr. Ross Maroney will officiate. A military graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, TN.

