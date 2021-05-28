Charles H. “Ike” Davis, age 80, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 27, 2021. A native of Murfreesboro, he was the son of the late Hurlan Herman and Mazlee Barrett Davis. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Everett Jack Davis, Frank Edward “Pedro” Davis, and his grandson, Levi Charles Davis.

Funeral services will be Monday at 10:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Family along with Rev. Shelby Smith will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mrs. Avon Edwards Davis; children, Belinda Collier and her husband Joe, Karen Casper, Patricia Travis and her husband Raymond, and Myron Davis and his wife Bonita; grandchildren, Barry Duggin, Derrick Duggin, Ty Collier, Andrew Davis, Olivia Davis Wright, Brandon Snell, James Snell, Avery Travis, Kynsey Davis Flynn, Myra Davis and A.J. Ross; 12 great-grandchildren; along with much loving extended family.

Mr. Davis was a proud and long-time 50 plus year Charter Member of Walter Hill First Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher along with many other positions within the church. He was the owner of Ike’s Welding in Leanna Community for 18 years and prior to that was co-owner of D&L Welding with his cousin Robert Leahew for 14 years. He loved his family, church, and his community very much.

Grandsons, Barry Duggin, Derrick Duggin, Brandon Snell, James Snell, Avery Travis and Andrew Davis will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Davis can be made to the Walter Hill First Baptist Church Renovation Fund or to the Murfreesboro Alive Hospice.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.