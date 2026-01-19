OBITUARY: Charles Holton

Mr. Charles Edward Holton, age 68, of LaVergne, TN passed away Thursday, January 15, 2026 with his family by his side.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 23, 2026 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

Funeral services will take place Friday, January 23, 2026 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mapleview Cemetery.