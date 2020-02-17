Charles Herman Johnson, age 81 of Murfreesboro died Sunday February 16, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Fountain Grove Community in Coffee Co. He was the son of late Thomas and Lola Mae Ewton Johnson. Mr. Johnson was also preceded in death by brothers; Ret. LTC Fred and Isabell Johnson, Juanita and husband Herman Henegar, Leonard Johnson, Clayton Johnson and wife Sharon, sister; Luree McMahan, brothers in law, James Miller, David Keith, Anna Johnson

Mr. Johnson was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church for 31 years and volunteer with St. Marks United Methodist for 12 years. He was retired Boilermaker of Chattanooga Local 454. He was lifelong member of the Lions Clubs.

He is survived by wife of 58 years, Jeanette Johnson; daughter, Robin Crowell and husband Randy of Franklin, Ronda Dill and husband Bob of Franklin, grandchildren, Cassie Long and husband Cory of Nashville, Megan Madrid and husband Will of Franklin, Morgan Fowler and husband Grant of Franklin. Brother, Rev. Louis Johnson of Manchester, Levon Johnson of and wife Shirley of Morrison Jerry Johnson and wife Linda of Manchester, sisters; Sara Miller of Morrison, Ellen Keith of Morrison, sister in law, Carolyn Johnson Swope of Manchester, brother in law, Vance McMahan of Manchester; special sister in law, Linda Key; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and many who called him “friend”.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Friday and Saturday 2:00 to 7:00 PM at St. Marks United Methodist Church. Celebration of life service will be 2:00PM Sunday at St. Marks United Methodist Church. www.woodfinchapel.com