OBITUARY: Charles Edward Millard

Charles Edward Millard, age 68, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas B. Millard, Sr and Dorothy Oliver Millard; son, Bryan Blair; and brother, Richard Wayne Millard.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Millard; children, Jeff Fox and his wife Tina, Shawn Fox and his wife Shannon; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas B. Millard, Jr. and his wife Carol; sisters, Karen Alford and her husband Billy, Suzanne England and her husband Ricky, Burdah Marie Smith; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

Mr. Millard was a graduate of Oakland High School. He retired from General Electric after 30 years, as well as Rutherford Farmers Co-Op after 15 years. He enjoyed gardening, golf, and spending time with his family.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 12:00-2:00 PM. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM at Shelton Cemetery in Christiana, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

