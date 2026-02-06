Mr. Charles Edward Holton, age 68, of LaVergne, TN passed away Thursday, January 15, 2026. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late William J. and Joy Rita Wallace Holton.

A dedicated veteran, Mr. Holton proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Army, later continuing his services in the Army National Guard during the final years of his military career. His commitment to duty, discipline, and service defined his life. Throughout his military career, he traveled extensively and was stationed overseas, experiences that broadened his perspective and allowed him to build lasting friendships with fellow service members across the world. During this time in uniform, he served in key technical and operational roles, including Maintenance Technician and Recovery Specialist, where his mechanical skill, reliability, and readiness were invaluable to his unit and fellow soldiers. Mr. Holton’s service reflected the highest standards of professionalism and dedication. He was known for his technical expertise, strong work ethic, and willingness to step in whenever he was needed. His career spanned multiple periods of service, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to the Army, the National Guard, and to those he served alongside. In recognition of his honorable and faithful service, he earned numerous service and achievement ribbons and commendations, reflecting his years of dedication, leadership, and technical excellence. These honors stand as a testament to his commitment and contributions over two decades of military service. Mr. Holton honorably retired after completing 20 years of service, leaving behind a legacy of dependability, skill, and quiet strength.

He was a true jack of all trades – handyman, mechanic, and skilled carpenter – always busy, always building or fixing something around the house. No problem was too small or too complex; if it could be repaired, he made sure it was done right. He was meticulous, organized, and kept everything clean and in order. Preparation mattered to him. Whether it was his tool, his home, or himself, he believed in staying ready He had a deep respect for firearms and loved spending time at the gun range. He didn’t just own them – he understood them. He took them apart, cleaned them, and maintained them with care and precision. He stayed ready for action. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved animals deeply, especially his pets, who were part of the family. He cherished spending time with his wife and enjoyed taking her out to restaurants, creating special moments together. He loved life’s simple pleasures – sitting in the backyard, relaxing with a cold Bud Light, celebrating the Fourth of July, and bringing people together. Every Halloween, he went all out, transforming his home into a haunted house and creating unforgettable memories for the neighborhood. He also loved a good laugh and was known for playfully scaring people by popping out on them when they least expected it, sometimes yelling out “BANG!”

He was a movie connoisseur who loved watching television and films, especially enjoying game shows with his wife. Whether revisiting old favorites or discovering something new, he enjoyed settling in and appreciating a good story on screen. Known for his humor, he never missed a chance to make people laugh. He life was defined by dedication, discipline, generosity, and quiet strength. He was someone you could always count on, and his presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Holton is survived by his wife, Betty Holton; children, Tammy Tomlin, Kattie Bell, Larry Violett, Candis Davis and her husband Ricco, and Charlene Tankersly; grandchildren, Allen Tomlin, Charles Tomlin, Michael Tomlin, Aaliyah Smith, Alexis Violett, David Violett, Brenden Hedgepath, Elizzabeth Tankersley, Nadia Tankersley, Shawn Tomlin, and Nancy Tomlin; great grandchildren, Brazzel and Jayden; and devoted pets, Emily and Jackson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Carol Stevens, Jim Holton, Joyce Stevens, Shelia Howell, and Janice Hartman; grandbaby, Matthew Coleman; niece, Brandy Howell; and beloved grandpup, Roscoe Davis.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the physicians, nurses, and staff of TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna, TN, TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, TN, and Gentiva Hospice for the compassionate care, kindness, and professionalism shown to Mr. Holton during his time there. They are deeply thankful for the comfort, dignity, and support provided to Mr. Holton and the family. The family also extends heartfelt appreciation to all relatives, friends, neighbors, and loved ones for the prayers, calls, visits, expressions of sympathy, and acts of kindness during this difficult time. Your love and support have brought great comfort and will always be remembered.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 23, 2026 from 12:00noon until 2:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 23, 2026 at 2:00pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. Pall bearers will be Johnny Hartman, Ricco Davis, Allen Tomlin, Chucky Tomlin, Michael Tomlin, David Violett, Larry Violett, and Brenden Hedgepath. Family and friends will serve as flower bearers.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email