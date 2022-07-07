OBITUARY: Charles Edgar Jones

Charles “Charlie” Edgar Jones, age 72, passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness. Charlie grew up in Jackson, TN where he attended Jackson High School, graduating in 1967. He attended Jackson State on a baseball scholarship and later graduated from the University of Memphis with a BBA in Business in 1976. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Navy Seal from 1968-1971 and was a Vietnam Veteran. Upon graduation from college, he began a career in materials management. During his successful career he traveled the world sourcing materials for Aladdin Temp-Rite and other companies. He retired from the Murfreesboro Water Resource Department in 2015.

Charlie was a life-long supporter of University of Memphis athletics and an avid outdoorsman. Much of his leisure time was spent supporting his son’s activities, playing golf and traveling. Charlie had the infectious ability to enjoy and appreciate every day of life, as well as make it special for others. Charlie was a member of St. Mark’s Methodist Church. He was a devoted husband and father who will be greatly missed.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Edgar “Ed” and Doris Reavis Jones. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Charlene Katherine Pope Jones; son, Charles “Skip” Jones, Jr.; sister, Sandra Enriquez (Eddie) of Manassas, VA, Cherry Kirby of Oak Ridge, TN, Dana Green of Oak Ridge, TN; and brother, Pearce Jones (Sherri) of Medina, TN.

Graveside service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Evergreen Cemetery with Military Honors. Dr. Lenny Farmer will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to a charity of your choice or Special Kids, 615-809-2632 or specialkidstn.com.

