OBITUARY: Charles David Jones

Charles David Jones departed this life on May 8, 2023, to be with His Heavenly Father and the loved ones he missed so much.

He was born in Rutherford County, Tennessee to Charlie William Jones and Littley Beatrice Jones on February 14, 1967. His sister, Mary Lee Harris, who was twelve at the time, was thrilled to receive her first and most special Valentine.

In his childhood and teenage years, in McMinnville and Murfreesboro, Charles made several close friends, who were more like brothers, that he kept through the decades, sharing passages of life, fun times, and getting together for his annual chili suppers.

From a young age, he enjoyed working at his dad’s grocery store in McMinnville. It was a proud day for his mom and dad when he began his career at The Kroger Company in Murfreesboro, before he graduated from Riverdale High School.

He excelled in his work and moved up quickly, becoming the youngest employee ever to enter management after completing coursework in business from Cornell University.

From that time until he retired thirty years later, he was known for his strong work ethic, dependability, fairness to employees, meticulous organizational skills, and ability to multitask and inspire loyalty in his employees. He was a natural born leader who truly loved his job and enjoyed working with people, from fellow management to employees, and customers. He garnered respect and devotion from all who knew him and was a favorite manager of many employees.

He liked to laugh, and he loved to help people. He was known for his generosity and desire to help anyone who was in need, without looking for recognition. His friends describe him as “the best of us” and someone who made them a better man or woman simply by being who he was. He had friends from all walks of life and had a way of making each one feel special.

Despite his successful career at Kroger, and his subsequent fulfillment of his dream of being a farmer after he retired, the role in life that meant the most to him was being a loving father to his two beloved daughters, Jordan and Morgan. From the time they were adopted at ages eleven and ten, Charles devoted himself to raising them. His fondest memory was the day they first called him Daddy. They were the light of his life and he found great joy and fulfillment in teaching them about life, guiding them spiritually, watching them develop their artistic and musical talents, and just hanging out together. They considered him their best friend as well as a great dad, and their sense of loss is immense.

Charles loved animals and farm life, raising goats, cows, chickens, llamas and donkeys with the help of his Great Pyrenees dogs. He learned veterinary skills to treat his animals when they were sick and to deliver their babies safely.

In his younger years, he played school sports such as basketball, softball, and he was on his school swim team. Later, he enjoyed golf and hiking. He loved to fish and hunt with his dad growing up and became a skilled hunter. He was patriotic. He liked movies and music, and his favorites were Jim Croce, Kansas, George Jones, Alan Jackson, and Casting Crowns. A special joy was listening to his girls sing at church, community events, and at home.

As a follower of Jesus, Charles sought to walk with Him every day, seeking wisdom and guidance through all the challenges that life presented to him. He had a heart to serve and did so in various ways in his church community and with his neighbors. He was generous and helped many behind the scenes when a need was discovered. He loved his family, faithfully caring for his mom and dad when they became aged and infirm.

In the last year of his life, he spent many hours talking and praying with his only sister, who has always felt like the “other mother” in his life. Despite the age difference and years spent living apart, they shared a deep bond that was renewed and strengthened during the storms he endured throughout the past year. Charles felt that his greatest calling and purpose in life was to be a father to Jordan and Morgan.

Charles is survived by several family members and numerous friends who shed many tears that he is gone, but we smile because we were blessed to have someone like him in our lives who makes saying goodbye so very hard.

Family members left behind who miss him deeply include his daughters, Jordan Elizabeth Jones and Morgan Brooke Jones; his sister, Mary Lee (Jimmy) Harris; his aunt, Stella (Wallace) Qualls; cousins: Ricky “Tic” (Cher) Jones, Brittni (Matt) Blanchard, Rick (Elizabeth) Jones, Timothy (Samantha) Jones, Linda Covington, Lana Long, and Christy (Mike) Posey.

Services will be held at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 3:00-6:00 pm on Saturday, July 15 and a Celebration of Life will be at 3:00 pm on Sunday, July 16, with Rick Jones officiating and some designated friends, including his pastor, Jerry Smith, sharing their memories of Charles.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to a Go Fund Me for the benefit and education of Charles’ daughters, Jordan and Morgan, which will be set up soon.

