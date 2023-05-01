OBITUARY: Charles Daniel Chadwell

Charles Daniel Chadwell, age 68 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

A native of Columbia, TN, he was the son of the late James Richmond Chadwell and Edith Southern Chadwell Love.

Mr. Chadwell was a US Army veteran and retired from the Army National Guard.

A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Military honors will be rendered at 4:00 PM following the gathering.

