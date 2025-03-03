OBITUARY: Charles Clinton Smith

Charles Clinton Smith, age 75, passed away on February 21, 2025.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked in maintenance at Lewis Brothers Bakery.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Duncan Smith and Helen Tucker Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Jones Smith; daughters, Jan (Justin) Smith Lemanski, Jill Smith; stepdaughter, Shelly (Tyler) Luna; stepson, Kenneth (Chastity) Gortney; and brother, Roger Smith; numerous grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be set for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

