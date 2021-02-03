Charles “Chuck” Purnell, age 54, of Smyrna, TN, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Tucker Purnell; parents, John and Janice Craig Purnell Sr; daughter, Jessica Byrd and her husband Patrick; sons, Brandon Purnell, Sean Purnell, and Kirk Havens and his wife Deana; grandchildren, Kellan, Alyssa, Tyler, Amelia, and Stella; siblings, Ivan Purnell, Charlene Bettencourt, and Russell Purnell; along with his two lovable canine companions, June and Cash.

Chuck was a native of Muncie, Indiana and was employed for several years with Smyrna Ready Mix. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren very much and will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

