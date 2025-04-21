OBITUARY: Charles Christopher Sandidge

Charles Christopher Sandidge “Chris”

Born August 19, 1946. At rest April 16, 2025

Chris Sandidge, 78 of Smyrna, Tennessee died in Nashville on April 16, 2025. He was born in Ft Worth, Texas in 1946 to the late Charles and Nina Sandidge (nee Slavin).

Chris was a graduate of Haltom Senior High School class of 1965 before joining the U.S. Army, having served in the Vietnam War as a Radio Repairman. While in the Army, Chris was awarded The National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and The Meritorious Unit Citation. After his Honorable Discharge from the Army in 1969, Chris worked in construction; he also owned a successful Industrial Maintenance business for many years.

In his later years, Chris began a career in security, spending about 15 years with CVS Caremark in Nashville. Chris retired from working in 2023 when he was diagnosed with Leukemia. He spent many months fighting to survive and will always be a hero to his wife and daughters.

Chris is survived by his loving wife Christine; his daughters Katie and Nina; step-sons, Charlie, Jamie, Mathew, and Daniel; his brothers Cary, Clinton, Cody, and Casey; and sisters, Camille, Cathy, and Cindy. As well as 2 beautiful grandchildren Oliver (Katie) and Isabel (Nina).

Arrangements entrusted to Spring Hill Funeral Home, 5110 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216. 615-865-1101. www.springhillfh.com