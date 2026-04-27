Charles “Charlie” Loyd Pigg, age 92 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on April 22, 2026. He was born in Petersburg, TN to the late Joel Doak Pigg and Wilma Sowell Pigg. Charles was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Roberts Pigg, his brothers, Joe H. Pigg and Billy D. Pigg, and sister, Nancy P. Derryberry.

Charles is survived by his daughters, Robbie Kay Pigg of Murfreesboro, TN, Vickie Pigg Hall of Franklin, TN, and Teri Sue Pigg of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Anna Elizabeth Hall of Nashville, TN and Charles Alan Hall of Franklin, TN; his sister Shirley (Jim) Biffle of Donelson, TN and his brother Gary (Anette) Pigg of Wartrace, TN.

Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2026, from Noon to 2 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, 1488 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37133. The funeral service will be held at 2 PM following visitation with Brother David Young officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family, friends, and military serving as pallbearers.

Charles was born on September 13, 1933, in Petersburg, TN. He entered the Morgan Prep School in the fall of 1947 and graduated from Petersburg High School in 1951. He then attended Middle Tennessee State College where he graduated in 1955. While at MTSC he was a member of the ROTC program and upon graduation was commissioned in the Army Corp of Engineers graduating from the Engineer Officer Course in October 1955. In December of that year, he was assigned active duty in Korea where he served until March 1957. Charles was called into active duty again in 1961-62 at Fort Benning, GA due to the Berlin Crisis. He continued to serve in the US Army Reserves as an instructor at the USAR schools in Nashville and Chattanooga. In 1978, he was promoted to Colonel and appointed Commandant to the 3290 USAR School in Nashville. He retired with 30 years of service in 1986. Charles received numerous military awards including Army Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Charles worked with the Tennessee Highway Department after serving his active military time, before accepting a position with MTSU as the Director of the Office of Campus Planning in 1965. While in that position he proudly completed projects including the construction of Murphy Center, Keathley University Center, Peck Hall, and the Bragg Communications Building. In 1992, he retired from MTSU and joined Johnson & Bailey Architects. He worked on many projects while there including the building of six schools in Rutherford County and 14 in Williamson County.

Charles and his wife Nancy were members of the North Boulevard Church of Christ beginning in 1965. Charles served as a deacon from 1968-1990, and as an elder from 1990-2018. In addition to serving in this capacity, he enjoyed his mission work to Dundee, Scotland and to camp Shiloh in New York. He was also a long-standing member of the Exchange Club of Rutherford County, MTSU Golden Raider Society and a Sapphire Circle member of the Blue Raider Athletic Association. Charles enjoyed gardening and working in the yard, playing golf and attending all Blue Raider sporting events.

Memorials may be made to North Boulevard Church of Christ Missions or to The National Exchange Club Foundation, 3050 W. Central Ave. Toledo, OH 43606.

An online guestbook for the Pigg family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodifn Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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