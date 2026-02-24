OBITUARY: Charles Carlton Herring

Charles Carlton Herring, age 95, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Mr. Herring was the son of the late Charles E. and Hattie Mercer Herring.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette Herring in 2018.

Mr. Herring is survived by his daughter, Lisa Lauderback and her husband Karl; sister, Andora Velez; grandchildren, Jessica Hudson and husband James, Zackery Lauderback and his wife Linnea and Nicholas Hadley and his wife Morgan; great grandchildren, Zackery Hadley and spouse Jay, Jonathan Hadley, Lydia Lauderback, Lila Lauderback, Rhozlyn Lauderback, Scarlett Hudson, Sawyer Hudson, Conner Hudson and Carter Hudson. He was also preceded by sisters, Delores and Alice.

Mr. Herring proudly served his country in the US Air Force, during the Korean War. Following his service in the US Air Force, he went to college and became a value engineer with Avco and Textron Industries in Nashville. He was active in the Baptist church and taught Sunday school. In his spare time, he loved to fish and play golf. He was an accomplished author and published a book entitled, Memories That Brought Me Home.

Service to celebrate Mr. Herring will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Friday, February 27, 2026, at Roselawn Funeral Home with visitation from Twelve noon till the service begins. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

