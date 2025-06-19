OBITUARY: Charles Arnold Edwards

Charles Arnold Edwards, age 88, passed away June 17, 2025 at his residence. He was born in Todd, NC and a resident of Rutherford County. Charles served 21 years in the United States Air Force retiring as a Master Seargeant. He graduated from Boyce College and pastored Southern Baptist Churches in Orleans, IN, Georgetown, IN, Lafayette, IN, North Wilkesboro, NC and West Jefferson, NC.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph P. Edwards and Myrtle V. Houck Edwards; son, Richard A. Edwards; brothers, Gene Edwards, Paul Edwards, James Edwards; and sister, Mary Bare.

He is survived by his wife, Neoma Edwards; sons, Joseph (Valerie) Edwards, Gregory (Brenda) Edwards, Jonathan (Elaine) Edwards, Eric Edwards; fifteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritans Purse, Fellowship of Christians and Jews, Gideons or Gentiva Hospice.

Visitation will be 9:30 AM until time of chapel service at 10:30 AM, Friday, June 27, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Russ Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at 1:00 PM with military honors.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

