Charles Anthony “Tony” Pack, Sr. – Age 72 of Smyrna, TN. March 31, 2020.

Preceded in death by parents, Harley James Pack, Sr. and Willie Mae Pack; and brother, Harley James Pack, Jr. Tony was a wonderful Christian husband of 52 years, Daddy to 3, Big Daddy to 10, a successful businessman, and the #1 fan of Vanderbilt baseball. Survived by wife, Brenda Joyce Smith Pack; children, Charles “Chuck” Anthony (Jennifer) Pack, Jr., Shannon Pack (Paul) Heffington and Brett Michael (Jeanine) Pack; 10 grandchildren, Jamie, Lauren, Elam, Jake, Shelby, Elijah, Trinity, Caroline, Tripp and Lucy; brother, Jeff (Karen) Pack; and sister, Diane (Rocky) Whitehouse.

Private Graveside services will be conducted at Christ Church Memorial Gardens. Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

In light of the current situation, A celebration of Tony’s life will be held at a later date.