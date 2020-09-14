Charles “Andy” Anderson Purcell age 69 of Smyrna passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. A native of Leoma, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Ralph and Joan Clark Purcell.

Mr. Purcell was a loving husband, father, and granddad. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Deborah Urban Purcell; son, Michael Purcell and his wife Tabitha; daughter, Jennifer Long and her husband Avery; and six grandchildren: Ryan, Hailey, Carl, Gabriel, Angeleka, and Ehrich. He is also survived by two sisters; Candy Mixon (Laramie) and Suzy Kiser (Steve).

Mr. Purcell was a member of The Refuge Church of God in Smyrna. He was a former teacher at Summertown High School, Columbia State and Middle Tennessee State University. He was also the owner and operator of Galaxy Computers and previously employed by Reynolds Metals Company.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 o’clock Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Leoma Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be made to The Refuge Church of God, Smyrna, Tennessee.

