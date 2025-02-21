OBITUARY: Charles Allen Patterson

Charles Allen Patterson, age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2025. A native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County, TN, he was the son of the late John William Patterson and Mary Ann Langrell Patterson. Mr. Patterson was also preceded in death by his wife Ruth Maeann Driver Patterson, a daughter, Maria Annette Miller, four brothers, five sisters, and his beloved dog “Minnie”.

Mr. Patterson is survived by his son, Charles Allen “Bubba” Patterson, Jr. and family of Beechgrove, TN; great- nephew Robert Patterson and his wife Tammy and family of Murfreesboro, TN; one brother and one sister; special friends, Jerry and Pam Alsup and Darlene Miller.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Monday, February 24, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be 11:00 am Monday, February 24, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Cody Turner officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Robert Patterson, Dylan Patterson, Michael Patterson, Logan Holt, Jessie Josey, and Nathan Warrick serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Jerry Alsup.

Mr. Patterson was a self-employed carpenter for many years and loved to bird hunt for quail with his other beloved dog “Judy”. He also proudly served his country in the Army National Guard.

