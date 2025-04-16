OBITUARY: Charles Albert Perry

Charles Albert Perry, age 91, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, April 13, 2025, at Saint Thomas Ascension Rutherford Hospital. A lifelong resident of Rutherford County, Charles was known for his wry wit, quiet strength, and the grace with which he took life as it came.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lillie Ann Brown Perry, his parents, Beecher and Carline Whitworth Perry, brothers Doug, Don, and Dennis Perry, and his granddog, Little Roscoe.

He is survived by his children, Pam (Ray) Singer, Mike Perry, Mark Perry, and Shane (Alfredo Ratinoff) Perry, and his sisters, Susie Barnes and Becky (George) McClary.

Visitation will be held Thursday, April 17, 2025, from 4:00–6:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 18, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Milton Church of Christ, with Teb Batey officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any of the following: Doors of Hope, The Saint Louise Clinic, UT Family Medicine Program, Community Care of Rutherford County, Bethlehem Church of Christ, or Milton Church of Christ.

Condolences may be shared at www.jenningsandayers.com. Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

