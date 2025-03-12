OBITUARY: Charles Albert Corazao

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Charles Albert Corazao, who left this world on March 4, 2025, at the age of 75. Born on February 15, 1950, in Peru, Charles lived a life full of passion, adventure, and love for his family and community.

Charles was the cherished son of Tito and Lydia Corazao, who have preceded him in death. He is survived by his beloved wife, Felicitas Corazao; his brothers, Cesar Corazao and Ronald Corazao; and his son, D’Angelo Corazao. His family was the cornerstone of his life, and he took immense pride in being a dedicated husband and father.

A man of many talents, Charles was not only a martial artist but also an accomplished powered parachute and airplane pilot. His adventurous spirit and zest for life were evident in everything he pursued.

Charles had a profound love for music, which was a significant part of his identity. He played the guitar and violin with enthusiasm, and his passion for the harmonica brought joy to many. As a member of the band “Cookings Morning,” he expressed his creativity and brought people together through his love of music.

Charles’s culinary talents were equally impressive; he was known for his empanada business, where he shared the flavors and warmth of his heritage with the community. His love for cooking was matched only by his ability to make others laugh. A natural jokester, Charles had a gift for finding humor in everyday life, leaving a legacy of laughter and joy among all who knew him.

Throughout his life, Charles demonstrated an insatiable curiosity and a love for learning. He embraced new languages and cultures, always eager to expand his horizons and connect with others. His big ideas and infectious enthusiasm inspired those around him, motivating friends and family to pursue their own dreams.

Charles’s contribution to his community was significant. He was an active member of various organizations, where he used his talents to uplift others. His involvement in “Cookings Morning” not only showcased his musical abilities but also fostered camaraderie and connection among friends and fellow musicians.

A celebration of Charles’s life will be held on March 21, 2025, at All Saints Episcopal Church at 11 AM to 1 PM. Friends, family, and all those whose lives he touched are invited to gather and honor the remarkable man he was.

In remembering Charles Albert Corazao, we celebrate a life rich in love, laughter, and passion. His spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. May he rest in peace, surrounded by the melodies and joy he brought to this world.