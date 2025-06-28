OBITUARY: Chantra Saunsoongner Phillips

Chantra Saunsoongner Phillips, 72, died on June 24, 2025. She was born in Thailand and was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her partner, Chanthaly Insixiengmay; her two sons, Ronald Soovwong Phillips and Robin Jerome Phillips; and many other family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on July 12, 2025 at 2:00 PM with cremation to follow.
An online guestbook will be available for the Phillips family at www.woodfinchapel.com.
This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!