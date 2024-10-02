OBITUARY: Chalmer Ray Fowler

Chalmer Ray Fowler, age 92, of Murfreesboro and formerly of Spring Hill passed away Sunday, September 29, 2024.

He was born November 28, 1931, in Risco, MO to the late Floyd and Lillian White Fowler.

Chalmer was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was outgoing and enjoyed telling jokes and stories to keep everyone entertained. Chalmer loved cars and was a Christian man who loved Jesus.

Chalmer was a member of Calvary Apostolic Church in Murfreesboro, TN.

In addition to his parents, Chalmer is preceded in death by his brother, Douglas Fowler; and sister, Noveda Manning.

Those left to cherish Chalmer’s memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Luretta A. Fowler; son, Lyndel Fowler (Rita); sister, Judy Sparks (Ronald); grandchildren, Brittany Finley (Richard) and Ethan Fowler (Destinie); great-grandchildren, Naomi, Ember and Anna Fowler and Elijah Finley; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 4:00-8:00 pm on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home and an hour prior to the service on Friday.

The Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, October 4, 2024, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Jeff Hollingshead, Teddy Hazelwood, Brandon Rediker and Larry Hammonds officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park with family and friends serving as pallbearers. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

The care of Chalmer Ray Fowler and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

