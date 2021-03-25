Cecil Douglas “Doug” Paul, age 70 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Cecil Eugene and Frances Marie Warpool Paul.

Mr. Paul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marsha Wood Paul; sons, Stephen Douglas Paul of Smyrna, TN and J. D. Paul and his wife Christy of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Deborah Bingham of Murfreesboro, TN and Karen Biggs of LaVergne, TN; brother, Robert Paul of LaVergne, TN; grandchildren, Karli Fisher, Braydon, Emily, and Matthew Paul, Logan and Mia Campbell; great-grandchildren, Bentley and Liam Duvall.

A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Mr. Paul was a member of the LaVergne Church of Christ and was a retired industrial equipment salesman.

An online guestbook for the Paul family is available at www.woodifnchapel.com.