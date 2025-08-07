OBITUARY: Catlin James Willis

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
20
Catlin James Willis Obit

Catlin James Willis affectionately and preferably known as “Rudy,” passed from this life to the next August 5, 2025. He was born in Orlando, FL, January 22, 1987.

A visitation will be held August 17, 2025 from 4 PM to 5 PM and a Celebration of Life at 5 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167.

This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

Obituaries provided free for the community.

This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR