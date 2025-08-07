OBITUARY: Catlin James Willis

Catlin James Willis affectionately and preferably known as “Rudy,” passed from this life to the next August 5, 2025. He was born in Orlando, FL, January 22, 1987.

A visitation will be held August 17, 2025 from 4 PM to 5 PM and a Celebration of Life at 5 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167.