Cathy Faye Hundley Smitty, age 65, passed away June 1, 2020 at Adams Place Rehab. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was a homemaker.

Cathy was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Smitty; parents, Jackson Dale Hundley and Susie Mae Smith. She is survived by her sons, Jason Lee Smitty, Thomas Allen (Carrie) Smitty; daughters, Brittany (Matthew) Oakley, Kemberly (Robert) Hoskins; brother, Ricky Hundley; sisters, Shirley Mosley and Dorothy Leahy; grandchildren, Joshua Smitty, Jessica Estrada, Kayla Pendergrast, Bobby Hoskins, Meghan Hoskins, Jackson Oakley; and great-grandchildren, Stephanie Smitty and Amelia Smitty.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 5, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Smitty officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.