OBITUARY: Cassidi Lovell

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Cassidi Lovell, who left this world on February 23, 2025, at the age of 27. Born on January 26, 1998, in Fremont, Ohio, Cassidi was a vibrant soul who touched the lives of everyone she met.

She is survived by her loving parents, Mark Lovell and Cynthia Lopez; her brother Casey Lovell; her sister Chakara Lopez; her beloved grandmother, Christine Green; her devoted boyfriend, Dylan Powell; and her cherished furbabies, Molly the cat, Mocha the dog, and Loki the kitten. Cassidi also leaves behind many dear family members and friends, including her special childhood friend, Jessica Slick.

From a young age, Cassidi’s personality shone brightly. She was known for her ambitious spirit and her uncanny ability to light up any room she entered. A beloved employee at Anytime Fitness, she exemplified what it meant to bring joy and cheer to others. Colleagues and members alike adored her silly sense of humor and her infectious laughter that echoed through the gym.

Cassidi pursued her education passionately, earning a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the University of Akron. While there, she not only excelled academically, graduating with honors and becoming a member of the National Honor Society, but she also made her mark as an athlete. Cassidi proudly won two Championship Conference Rings in Track and Cross Country, showcasing her dedication and talent in sports.

Outside of her professional and academic achievements, Cassidi had a myriad of interests that reflected her adventurous spirit. She was an avid lover of the water, enjoying activities such as snorkeling and swimming. Her passion for fitness was matched only by her love for music; a talented singer, she often took the stage to share her gift. Among her favorite pastimes was watching movies, particularly her beloved “Shrek,” which she playfully claimed was her boyfriend and her future husband.

Cassidi was not only a supportive daughter and sister but also a loving friend who had a knack for playing pranks on her siblings, bringing laughter to her household. Her ability to connect with people and her genuine care for others made her a beacon of light in their lives. She was truly the life of the party, and her presence will be deeply missed.

A celebration of her life will be held to honor her and announced at a later date. As we say goodbye to Cassidi, let us carry forward her legacy of kindness, laughter, and love. Her memory will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends, as she touched so many lives for the better. May she rest in peace, knowing that she was cherished and adored by all who had the privilege of knowing her.