OBITUARY: Casey Hooper

Casey Hooper, age 68 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 29, 2025, in Ontario, Oregon. He was a native of Fairfax County, Virginia and was the son of the late Charles Ray Hooper and Mary Elma Owens Hooper.

Survivors include his wife, Juanita Hooper; a stepson, Nick Barlow of Rossville, GA; his children, Patricia McIntyre and husband Bryan of Greenville, IN, Brad Hooper of Louisville, KY, Jeff Hooper of Hendersonville, TN; three grandchildren, Quinton, Lochlan, and Edward; a sister, Mary Waller and husband Terry of Lawton, OK; and a host of other loving friends and family.

Mr. Hooper was a proud United States Coast Guard veteran retiring with over twenty years of service. Casey loved the Lord and worshiping with his family of friends at World Outreach Church. He was an avid student of the Bible and religion. At the time of his passing, he was pursuing a Doctor of Ministry degree.

Visitation with the Hooper family will be at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with visitation from 10:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00am. Burial with military honors will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

