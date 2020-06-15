Cary Wayne Fogle, age 41, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. He was born in Middletown, OH and has lived most of his life in Rutherford County.

Cary is survived by his father Dennis Ray Fogle and mother Mila Fidela Fogle; sons, Ayden Wayne Fogle and Jaxon Douglas, daughter, Addison Fogle of Murfreesboro, brothers; Brian (Erica) Fogle of Rockvale, Shane (Colleen) Fogle of Murfreesboro and Brent Fogle of Murfreesboro.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00P.M. until 2:00P.M. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. A Chapel service will be held following visitation at 2:00P.M. in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Trey Gambill officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services; 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.