OBITUARY: Carroll Ray Long

Carroll Ray Long, 83, peacefully went home to his Heavenly Father on June 12, 2025. He was the son of Don and Rosenell Long from Shady Valley, Tennessee. Carroll was preceded in death by both of his parents, a brother named Roger, and two sisters, Aundra Harlow and Donna Reed. He is survived by one sister, Pamela May of Corbin, Kentucky.

Carroll leaves behind his loving wife, Peggy, of sixty-three years and two sons: Thomas, who is married to Kellan of Huntersville, NC, and Daniel, who is married to Sonda of Murfreesboro, TN. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Harrison Long, Melissa Long, Rowan McDonald, Asher McDonald, and Harlow Pflaum. His extended family includes Hunter and Lacy McDonald, Noah and Cassie Pflaum, and Tim and Dina Pew. Special family members include Cliff and Betty Schuenaman and Patsy Long.

He also had special friends: Ron Wampler, Tony and Wendy Spencer, and Layton Finley.

Carroll was born in Shady Valley, Tennessee, on August 9, 1942. Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Stone, Kentucky, where they lived until 1957. Carroll achieved the rank of Star Scout before leaving the Scouts. He attended Belfry High School in Belfry, Kentucky, for two years before completing his high school education at Johnson County High School, where he met his wife, Peggy. They graduated in 1960 and were married in 1962.

After high school, Carroll joined the United States Air Force and completed his enlistment in 1964. Following his service, he worked at Kingsport Press in Tennessee from 1964 to 1978. He then joined Varn International Pressroom Chemicals as a regional salesman for four southern states. In 1988, he became the Central and Southern Sales Manager. His experience helped develop Varn University, a sales and chemical training program for dealer sales forces. Carroll trained personnel across the U.S. and internationally in Australia, England, Canada, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Singapore, with Peggy accompanying him on several trips.

After retirement, he and Peggy purchased the Shady Valley Country Store in Shady Valley, Tennessee. Together, they transformed it into a well-known destination called “The Snake,” popular with motorcyclists and sports car enthusiasts. After selling the business in 2006, they moved to Murfreesboro, TN.

Carroll made it a priority to spend as much time as possible with his sons and their friends, enjoying many camping and backpacking trips in Montana, Wyoming, and the mountains of East Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and camping adventures in areas surrounding Middle Tennessee.

Carroll had a deep appreciation for music and played the guitar, harmonica, trumpet, and flute. A devout Christian, Carroll was a firm believer in our Lord Jesus Christ. His love for family, faith, and country was central to his life. He lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His sincere wish for those he leaves behind is that they accept Jesus Christ as their Savior so they may be together again in eternity.