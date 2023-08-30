OBITUARY: Carrie Ann Wade

Carrie Ann Wade, age 45 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023, at her home.

She was a native of Murfreesboro and a daughter of the late Levi and Patricia Wade.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Angelica Nicole Wade and her husband, John Shelby.

Survivors include daughters, Courtney Shelby and Sarah Shelby; granddaughters, Keeley Mooneyham and Remington Hayt; sisters, Elizabeth Humphrey and husband Darryl, Susan Page and husband Dale, Delia Eagles; brothers, Levi Wade, III and Steven Wade; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 12:00 pm until the time of a memorial service beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

