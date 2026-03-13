Ms. Carolyn Williams, age 83, of Rockvale, TN passed away Monday, March 9, 2026. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Willie Floyd and Grace Williams. Carolyn was a 1960 graduate of Rockvale High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree from MTSU in 1964 in English and Physical Education. Carolyn played guard on the girls’ basketball team while she was there. She used her athletic abilities as a summer camp leader at Camp Idlewilde along the Guadalupe River in Texas. After graduating college, Carolyn returned to Texas teaching and coaching girls’ basketball in Devine and Jourdanton where she was highly successful. She was an advocate for girls’ sports and gave them as many opportunities as possible. Her athleticism continued into adulthood. She played adult slow pitch softball in Texas. Her team won the TAAF state championship and qualified for the national ASA softball tournament.

While in the southwestern part of the United States, Carolyn discovered a love for Native American culture. She moved to Red Mesa, AZ for another teaching opportunity and then back to Hondo, TX teaching one more year before returning to Tennessee.

Carolyn was a member of the Rockvale FCE Club and very much enjoyed the monthly gatherings at the Community Center. The Rockvale community was so kind and helpful to Carolyn, offering rides to meetings, meals and stopping by for visits.

Carolyn is survived by her sister, Ann Eubank; brother, Ronald Williams and his wife Mandy; two nephews; a niece; great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and several lifelong friends.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Rockvale FCE, 5521 Midland Rd, Christiana, TN 37037.

A Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, 2026 at the Rockvale Community Center Gymnasium from 1:00 until 3:00 pm.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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