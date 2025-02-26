OBITUARY: Carolyn Sue Bowman

Carolyn Sue Bowman, née Kelsey, went to be with the Lord on February 22nd, 2025, at the age of 74. Carolyn was born November 24th, 1950, to the late Earl L. and Florence (Welch) Kelsey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Joseph Bowman, Sr. of 54 years, and sons Chad (Robin) Bowman, and Larry Joseph, “Joe” (Kim) Bowman Jr. and great-grandson Nathaniel Cole Johnson. Carolyn was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Jelaine (Scott) Nodine; grandchildren: Kate (Casey) Eaves, Olivia (Michael) Johnson, Collier (Olivia) Nodine, Anthony (Lacy) Wilkerson, Morgan (Dylan) Eady, Breanna (Mason) Felps, Jay (Lindsey) Ramsey, and Jacob Ramsey; great-grandchildren: Luke and Oliver Eaves; Westin and Chloe Johnson; Hudson Wilkerson; Reagan, Ellie, Peyton and MJ Eady; Tucker and Millie Felps, and Jase Ramsey. She is also survived by her siblings, Virginia Kelsey, Rosie Hall, Gary (Diane) Kelsey, and Cheryl (Roger) Terry.

Services for Carolyn will take place at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Thursday, February 27, 2025, with visitation from 11:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00pm with Pastor Steve Marcum of LaVergne Free Will Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Carolyn enjoyed spending time with her family, baking with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as gardening. She loved spending time with her siblings reminiscing, singing, and playing card games. She was a member of LaVergne Free Will Baptist Church, and longtime Smyrna resident. Carolyn was fun-loving, and more often than not, you could find her laughing with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all that loved and knew her.

