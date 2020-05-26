Ms. Carolyn Sue Bailey, age 78, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home in Murfreesboro. She was the daughter of the late Lillard and Nelle Bailey. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jack Bailey and sister, Nancy Page.

She is survived by her nephews, Tim Page (Marty), Greg Bailey, Gary Bailey, Jason Page; niece, Melissa Hale (Ben); great nieces and nephews, Ethan, Bailey, Brody, Neal, Jeannie Beth (Tommy), Logan (Lauren), Olivia and Savannah; brother in law, Ronnie Page; and sister in law, Marilyn Bailey.

Ms. Carolyn was a native of Murfreesboro. She attended Veterans Parkway Church of Christ. She also retired as an Educational Assistant from Murfreesboro City Schools. Ms. Bailey enjoyed cooking, sewing, and loving on all the kids. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, a private visitation for the family will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the adoption fund for her great nephew Logan Bailey and his wife Lauren. www.paypal.me/waitingforbabybailey