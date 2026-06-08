Carolyn Rogers Wilson, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family who loved her.

Born on August 22, 1934, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Carolyn lived a life rooted in faith, family, and service to others.

Carolyn was preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 65 years, Floyd Wilson; her parents, Fred and Waldene Rogers; her in-laws, William “Bill” and Irene Wilson; her brother, Fred Rogers, Jr.; and her sisters-in-law, Katherine Rogers and Colleen Heath.

Survivors include her children, Debbie Wilson, Mitch Wilson (Mary), Bill Wilson (Meredith Thomas), and David Wilson (Edy); eight grandchildren, Brian Elrod (Tracy), Jason Elrod (Emily), Courtne Elrod, Brooke Edwards (Joey), Ashley Hardage (Charlie), Jacob Wilson (Bridgette), William Wilson (Elyse Penick), and Kayla Wilson (Easton Hatcliff); 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family and friends.

She attended Murfreesboro Central High School and later completed her education in Melbourne, Florida, while Floyd was stationed there during his service in the United States Air Force. During her working years, Carolyn was employed by Singer Sewing Company and Fieldcrest.

An accomplished seamstress, Carolyn found joy in creating with her hands and sharing her talents with others. She enjoyed needlepointing, gardening, baking, and spending time with family and friends.

She was a devoted member of Central Christian Church for 74 years, faithfully serving alongside her church family and living her faith through humble acts of kindness and compassion.

Carolyn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), the Murfreesboro Garden Club, the Women’s Club, and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and the Christian Women’s Fellowship. She was known for her gracious spirit, unwavering faith, and dedication to serving others through her church and community.

In her last days, she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Debbie Wilson. The family would also like to express their sincere gratitude to the caregivers of Adoration Hospice, especially Trisha, Lisa, Shay and Alycia, for their compassionate care and support. They also extend special appreciation to Stephanie Dyer, who has taken care of her since the beginning.

Visitation with the Wilson family will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 3:00 p.m. with Kyle Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Central Christian Church in Murfreesboro, and an online guestbook is available for the Wilson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

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This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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