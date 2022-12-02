OBITUARY: Carolyn Rebecca Billings Bly

Carolyn Rebecca Billings Bly passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 at her residence, she was 80 years old.

She was a native of Georgia, lived most of her life in Florida and has lived in Rutherford county for the past 30 years.

Carol’s passion was working with flowers, where she could be found at any given time and could not pass up pulling a weed. She loved her church family where she was a member at Northside Baptist Church. Carol’s last day was such a blessing for all. It was spent with her son and his family from Florida shopping and preparing for Thanksgiving.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Whittemore and sister, Delores Billings.

She is survived by her husband, Jessie Bly, sons, Dennie (Angie) Whittemore and Keith Whittemore, brothers, Bobby Billings and Gene Billings, sisters, Martha Frances and Linda Murphy, grandchildren, Brittany, Hunter, Colton, Makenzi, Austin and Katherine and great-grandchildren, Sadie, Lucas, Aubree, Ava and Karter.

A chapel service will be held for Carolyn on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel at 1:00 P.M. with David Bramble officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be from 11:00A.M until Service time 1:00 P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home 820 South Church St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422.

Please leave condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/