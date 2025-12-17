OBITUARY: Carolyn Jeanette Johnson Cole

Carolyn Jeanette Johnson Cole, age 77, passed away on December 13, 2025, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was born in Sewanee, TN and was a retired teacher. She was a member of St Mark’s United Methodist Church. Carolyn was active in the Women’s Club as well as other charitable projects. Carolyn touched the lives of many young people through her teaching career and coaching cheerleaders. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, sister and grandmother.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Neal Johnson and Virginia Almeda Garner Burns; and brother, Randy Allen Byrd.

She is survived by her husband, Jay Cole of 58 years; son, Sean Cole; daughter, Terra (Jared) Benton, Misty Shay Cole; brother, Paul Neal Johnson, Jr; grandchildren, Ella Jae Benton, Adley Shay Benton, Sydney Cole, Kinsley Cole; and great-grandchildren, Thomas Henry Whidby and Rhett Carter Whidby.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Friday, December 19, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 20, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM in 11557 Sherwood Rd, Sherwood, TN at Mt View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

