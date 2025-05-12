OBITUARY: Carolyn Garrett

Carolyn Delane Bogle Garrett, age 76, passed away on Friday, May 9, 2025, at her home with family and friends by her side. She was a native of and a lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Thurman and Ruth Bogle. She is survived by her sons, Donald Garrett, Tim (Trina) Garrett, and Brad (Nicole) Garrett; a brother, Ronnie (Debbie) Bogle; sister, Connie (Charles) Barrett; seven grandchildren, Kirsten, Crystal, Logan, Kaleb, Taylor, Ethan, Ava; four great grandchildren, Sofia, Lane, Elias, and Elora; a devoted friend, EG Wilson; and her beloved Jack Russell Terrier, Spot; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Carolyn was a devoted member of Milton Baptist Church and worked at Rutherford County Hospital for many years, and at Siegel Middle School in school nutrition. She was loved by everyone she knew. She was always putting others before herself. Baking was her favorite past time hobby, always baking for others to share with family members having special events or just sharing her love because it was just for special you.

Visitation with the Garrett family will be 11:00-1:00pm Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 1:30pm at Milton Cemetery with Jason and Jeremy Barrett officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The family would like to give special thanks to Caris Hospice and nurse Kim Holden who was special in many ways. An online guestbook is available for the Garrett family at www.wooodfinchapel.com