OBITUARY: Carolyn Diane Mahaffey

Carolyn Diane Casteel Mahaffey, age 64, passed away at her home in Christiana, TN, on October 23, 2025.

She was born October 28, 1960, in Murfreesboro, TN to James W. Casteel and Betty Carver Casteel. She was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, TN. Carolyn was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

She is preceded in death by her husband Roy Mahaffey, and her daughter Jamie Mahaffey Bess.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter Carolyn Hardwick and her husband Aaron Hardwick. She is also survived by her grandchildren; James Bess, Shyann Bess, Charles Bess, Sammy Bess, Lucas Dyer, Rosie Dyer, Lila Dyer, Zoe Morgan, Mackenzie Reynolds, and Christie Summars.

There will be a Memorial Service led by Brother Bobby Black at Unity Free Will Baptist Church, Tuesday October 28, 2025, at 11 am. The address is 1901 Florence Road, Murfreesboro TN 37129. A Celebration of Life will follow that evening at the home of Carolyn and Aaron Hardwick, 8830 Manchester Pike, Christiana, TN 37037.

We welcome any and all family, friends and neighbors.

