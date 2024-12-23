OBITUARY: Carolyn Bell

Carolyn Yvonne Lovitt Bell, age 91, died on December 21, 2024. Mrs. Bell was the daughter of the late Earl Joseph Lovitt and Verna Copeland Lovitt.Mrs. Bell was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jack. She is survived by children, Earl (Rami) Bell of Hermitage, Cathryn Bell of Smyrna, and John (Sara) Bell of Ave Maria, Florida; grandchildren, Kristin Bell, Kaitlyn (Will) Hunter, Allison (Caleb) Hendon, and Joseph Bell; great-grandchildren, Liam and Sadie Johnson, and Eli Hendon; sister, Janelle (Mike) Esch, and additional grandchildren Emily, Layne and Genna Nash, and Abbey (Stephen) Miller.

Visitation will be Monday from 3pm to 6pm at Stones River Baptist Church in Smyrna, with service to follow at 6pm. Pastor Tony Hinton and Brent Gambrell will officiate. Pallbearers are Scott Evans, Rob Pope, James Wall, Don Godby Jr., Aaron Conklin and Warren Garner.