OBITUARY: Carolyn Beasley

Carolyn was born on August 5, 1943, in Covington, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Clarence Archer and Martha Elizabeth Glover Archer, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by Farris Archer, her brother, who served as the steady voice reminding her that she was brave, smart, and loved always, and her only sister, Mary Louise Murphy. The two of them never outgrew laughter. Even as the years added wisdom and wrinkles, their giggles stayed the same.

Carolyn dedicated her life to caring for others. For many years, she served as a Nursing Home Activity Director, where her creativity and love for others affected a positive touch on the lives of residents and their families. Her exceptional commitment and joy in her work earned her the honor of being named Tennessee Activity Director of the Year four times. After many successful years in that role, Carolyn returned home to Tipton County and continued her service to others as a Medical Assistant. Her empathetic nature and gentle care left a lasting impression on her patients and coworkers alike.

However, above her professional accomplishments, Carolyn’s greatest gratification and purpose in life was her family. Known affectionately as “Moma,” “Maw,” “Grandma,” and “Auntie,” she was the heart and soul of every gathering. Her family often celebrated with her, cherishing the enthusiasm, laughter and the love that radiated from their matriarch.

She is survived by her children: three daughters, Angel Lewis Goodman (Ace), Crystal Lewis, and Renea Crosby (Michael); and son, Lance Morris. She also leaves behind four cherished grandchildren; Lucas Allen Goodman, Kena Tinkle Bain (Randy), Christy LaNette Goodman, and Erika Crosby Price (Zack); and six great-grandchildren: Elli Wallace Shaull (Carter), Maggie Wallace, Walker Goodman, Adeline Price, Raelynn Price, and Stetson Price. Carolyn loved and was loved by her six nieces and two nephews, who will hold her memory close.

It was Carolyn’s strong Christian faith that guided her and lead her to influence the people she loved. Everyone she engaged was warmed by her generous heart.

Our Mom’s ability to find humor in life’s ups and downs in combination with boundless compassion, and unwavering love will be immensely missed. Her legacy will continue to live on through her family, friends, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, October 30, 2025 from 10:00-11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at Demos’, 1115 NW Broad St, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.