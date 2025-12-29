OBITUARY: Carolyn Ann Hall

Carolyn Ann Hall, age 76, of Murfreesboro passed away on Friday, December 26, 2025.

Born in Manchester, TN to the late Homer and Myrtle Dennis; she is preceded in death by husbands Jerry D. Yates and Allen Dale Hall; brothers, S.A. “Buck” Dennis, Harold Glen “Shorty” Dennis, Billy D. Dennis, and Marlin Hodges; sisters, Helen Florine Kinslow, Vada Summers, and Minnie Mae Thomas.

She is survived by her significant other, Charlie Donnell; son, Michael Yates (Lori); daughter, Amy Burnett; grandchildren, Haley Burnett and Emma Yates; great-grandson Bryson Lawler; bonus daughter, Traci Donnell, and many nieces and nephews.

Carol loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She hardly met a stranger and was known for her welcoming heart. She retired from Rich Products.

Visitation with the family will take place on Thursday, January 1, 2026 from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM with funeral service at 1:00 PM at Murfreesboro Funeral Home, Josh Leathers officiating. Burial will follow at Hurricane Grove Cemetery in Manchester.