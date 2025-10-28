OBITUARY: Carolyn Ann Dushame Solomon

Loving Memory of Carolyn Ann (Dushame) Solomon1934 – 2025

Carolyn Dushame Solomon, 91, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully October 24th, 2025, after a short illness. Carolyn, known to many as Nana, was born April 10th, 1934 in North Andover, Massachusetts to Harold Dushame and Carrie Millar.

She attended Union College in Kentucky where she met the love of her life, A.H. “Lefty” Solomon, who was her husband of 64 years. She later achieved her Master’s in Education and began a long career in teaching and counseling. In her extensive teaching career, she taught at a number of schools including Mount Juliet High School, Glencliff and Hume-Fogg Academic High School.

Carolyn and Lefty eventually settled in the town of Murfreesboro, TN after his military service, where they raised their sons Kent and Scott and enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren.

Carolyn approached life with curiosity, compassion, and courage. She was a loving mother, adoring grandmother, a steadfast friend, and a woman guided by unshakable faith. She enjoyed her nightly news shows, keeping up with current events and could hold a lively conversation with anyone at any time about any subject. Anyone who knew her was impressed by her sharpness, mental acuity, and readiness to laugh, all of which stayed with her until the day she passed.

She was a longtime member of Bethel United Methodist Church, where she attended regularly and made many enduring friendships.

Carolyn is survived by her sons Kent (Dawn) Solomon and Scott (Bonnie) Solomon; grandchildren, Nathan Solomon, Brett (Josie) Solomon, Alexandria Solomon, Leighton (Giselle) Solomon, Kraig (Heather) Sells and Erika (Mark) Sells, seven great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In keeping with her wishes, Carolyn was cremated, and no formal services are planned.

For those who wish, feel free to donate to a charity of your choice in her name.

