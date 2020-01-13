Carole Willcox Haynes Williams, age 72 of Christiana, TN, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, January 10, 2020. A native of Eastman, GA and long-time resident of Lavonia, GA, she was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy Lee and Jacqueline Smith Willcox.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Williams; children, Jackie Reynolds and Tori Smith and her husband Ben; and grandchildren, Randi Carole Williams and her husband Josh, Mason Willcox Williams, Sam Smith, and Colter Smith.

Carole was of the Baptist faith and was the owner of Dad’s Restaurant in Lavonia, GA.

A Celebration of Life will be Monday January 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Visitation will begin Monday at 2:00 p.m.