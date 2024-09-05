OBITUARY: Carole Lucille Morris Valesky

Carole Lucille Morris Valesky, age 80, of Murfreesboro, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

She was a native of Glover’s Gap WVA and was preceded in death by her husband Donald Valesky; parents, Robert Eugene Morris, and Margaret Eleanor Thomas Morris.

Mrs. Valesky retired from Middle Tennessee Medical Center.

Nanny, as she was called by her grandchildren, loved her family dearly. She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and decorated her home with their pictures. She would spend hours talking with her loved ones, telling stories and laughing.

She loved reading romances and was usually in the middle of multiple books. She enjoyed doing crafts including crochet, quilting, cross-stitch, and painting.

She will be profoundly missed by all who loved her.

She is survived by her children, Heather Louise Ramsay and husband Michael Charlton, Rebecca Anne Spencer and husband Jody, Kathryn Leigh Ramsay; grandchildren; Alexander Charlton, Evelyn Charlton, Conner Spencer, Haley Spencer; stepchildren; Andrea Dawn Lovett and husband Timothy, Micheal Ross Valesky; step-grandchildren, Lauren and Parker Lovett, Christopher and Rachael Valesky; brother Richard Morris and wife, Kaye.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of cremation arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

