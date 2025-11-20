OBITUARY: Carole Jones

Carole V. Jones, age 81, passed away Tuesday, November 18, 2025. She was born in Memphis, TN to Floyd E. Davidson and Hazel Hill.

She is survived by her husband, James “Jim” Jones; sister, Jeanne Sink; brother, Floyd Davidson (Glenda); sister-in-law, Judy Jones; beloved nieces, Janet Butler (Keith), Judy Cobb (Michael), and Jane Luty; and six grand nieces and nephews, whom she adored.

Carole was an avid golfer and friend to everyone. She always had a smile. She was an independent business woman, school teacher, and spent 26 years with her husband Jim at Hubcap Heaven and Wheels of Nashville, retiring in 2023 for health reasons.

The family wishes to thank their angel and caregiver Deborah McClain.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, November 24, 2025 from 2:00-4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Memorial service will begin at 4:00 PM.