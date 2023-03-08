OBITUARY: Carole Jones Logan

Carole Jones Logan, age, 81 of Smyrna, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 3, 2023.

A native of Estill Springs, TN, she was the daughter of the late John Paul and Levinia Elizabeth Medley Jones.

Mrs. Logan was also preceded in death by her brothers, Corky, and Pete Jones, and a son-in-law, Joe D. Young.

Mrs. Logan is survived by her husband of 53 years, John D. Logan; daughter, Carmen Young of Murfreesboro, TN; sons, Chaplain (Colonel) Jason Logan and his wife Denise of Clarksville, TN and John Bateman Logan and his wife Kerri of Murfreesboro, TN; sisters, Dara Jones of Smyrna, TN, and Suzi Fish and her husband Butch of Smyrna, TN; and grandchildren, J. D. Young, Faith, Caleb, Gracie, Corri, and Dawson Logan.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 8, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday following the visitation with Pastor Bob Bush officiating.

Mrs. Logan was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester until she moved to Smyrna where she now attends World Outreach Church. She was also a retired master upholster and business owner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the World Outreach Church Building Fund in memory of Mrs. Logan.

