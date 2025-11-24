OBITUARY: Carole Baker Koonce

Our beloved Carole Baker Koonce, age 86, of Nashville, Tn and Austin, Tx passed away with family at her side on November 13th 2025 in Austin.

Carole was born in Lafayette, Tn, the oldest of four girls and the daughter of the late Lillian Christine Meador and Lewis David Bandy. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. T.D. Baker and sister Freya Miller. She is survived by her loving husband Terry Koonce of 15 wonderful years, sisters Janet Howell & Susan Logan, and her children Bradford Baker, Lia (Bill) Southwick, and Buffy Baker (Eric Cummings) and Terry’s children Diana Walla (Rick), Ken Koonce, and Kelly Koonce (Kimberley), 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandsons.

Carole grew up in Murfreesboro, Tn and attended Central High School. She attended Lipscomb University and graduated from Vanderbilt University where she also earned her Master of Liberal Arts & Science.

Carole dedicated many years to volunteer work in Nashville. She was deeply involved in the Florence Crittenton Home, served as President of the Medical Auxiliary, and chaired the Heart Gala. Her community service extended to the Adventure Science Center and countless hours as a founder and board director at Franklin Road Academy. There were also many good times shared at Special Effects, her antique store, that she owned with Freya and 2 friends.

Traveling was one of Carole’s great passions, whether with friends or family. She particularly enjoyed visiting Bradford out west to explore national parks which reminded her of her upbringing. Tennis was central to family life-she spent countless hours supporting Lia and Buffy’s competitive tennis careers, including a memorable trip to play in a mother daughter tournament with Lia at the 1982 US Open.

Even in declining health, she spoke of playing tennis again. Her love of exercise was rekindled while working with her trainer, and she proudly claimed to be a Superwoman!

Carole expressed her creativity through reading, writing poetry & short stories, painting, sewing, and flower arranging. Her cooking was legendary- favorites were her fried chicken, garlic cheese grits, homemade rolls, and lasagna-yum!

Carole will always be remembered by her elegance, grace and giving spirit.

Memorials may be made in Carole’s honor to Thistle Farms.

Burial will be at Larkspur at 11am on Nov. 29th with visitation to follow at Woodmont Christian Church gathering hall from 4-6pm.