Danville – Carol Toy Johnston of Danville departed this life on Jan. 20, 2026, at Adams Place in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Carol was born May 23, 1937, in Danville, the daughter of Martin and Renetta Bahls (predeceased). She graduated from Immanuel Lutheran School and Danville High School and attended the University of Illinois, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

On June 29, 1957, she married Dr. Kenneth Toy in Danville. He preceded her in death on May 4, 1992. They had two children, Kristin (Steve) Baumgartner of Prescott, Ariz., and Dr. Martin (Tracy) Toy of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; both survive.

On May 24, 1997, she married and was lovingly welcomed into the family of Bert Johnston of Albuquerque, N.M. He preceded her in death.

Survivors also include a stepson, B. Thomas (Carol) Johnston; a stepdaughter, Jacqueline (Jim) Devenport; five grandchildren, Jason (Kristy) Schaafsma, Christopher (Brandy) Schaafsma, Jessica (Steve) Sherwood, Ashley (Levy) Stout and Nicole Call (Ryan); and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers- and sisters-in-law, Gene and Marilyn Bahls, and Robert and Barbara Toy.

Carol relocated to Murfreesboro, Tenn., in 2021, and lived near her son and daughter-in-law. Apart from her family and their activities, Carol’s life centered around her church, Immanuel Lutheran. She taught Sunday school for many years, sang in the choir most of her life, and was in the bell choir. She served on the board of directors, chaired and served on various committees, and especially enjoyed the Tuesday Morning Women’s Bible Study, where she had been a member for over 30 years, often as a study leader.

Carol loved to sing and pursued that by singing in the Oratorio Society and later for many years in the Vermilion Festival Chorus. She was very active in the Danville District Dental Society Auxiliary, holding various offices and project chairs. She served as an election judge in Danville for many years and received a five-year pin for working with the American Red Cross as a volunteer Gray Lady at Provena United Samaritans Medical Center.

Carol loved her family and time with friends, reading, playing games, and helping others when she could.

A service to celebrate the life of Carol Toy Johnston will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave, Danville. Pastor James Yonkers will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service on Saturday, also at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville, IL 61832 or The Lutheran Hour Ministries, 660 Mason Ridge Center Drive, St. Louis, MO 63141-8557.

Please join Carol’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos of her life through her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.

